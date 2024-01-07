United Caring Shelter raises white flag for those experiencing homelessness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Caring Shelter in Evansville is getting those impacted by homelessness off the streets and into warm beds tonight.

UCS announced they will white flag on Sunday, January 7, 2024, as temperatures are expected to dip below freezing overnight.

The caring shelter says they host everyone - adult men and women, families and children.

According to UCS on social media, doors open at 7 p.m. and it is first come, first serve.

