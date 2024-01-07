Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Thunderbolts take on Quad City

Thunderbolts take on Quad City
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nykeia Baker
Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder investigation
Chase ends in crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Pursuit ends in crash in western Vanderburgh Co.
Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Perry Co. pursuit
Perry Co. authorities looking for suspect

Latest News

...
USI Women’s Basketball gets by Tennessee Tech, for fourth straight win
Aces Women’s basketball falls on the road at Drake
USI men's basketball takes on Tennessee Tech
USI men’s basketball takes on Tennessee Tech
Mater Dei hosts Gibson Southern boys' basketball
Mater Dei hosts Gibson Southern boys’ basketball