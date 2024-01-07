Swifties pack Evansville gym for chance at tickets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The east side BFit Gym and Fitness was packed to the gills Saturday, but not just with folks wanting to work out.

In honor of the east side’s one -year opening anniversary, Bfit officials are handing out a special surprise - tickets to a Taylor Swift concert.

Everyone and anyone was welcome to enter the giveaway.

[Previous: Swifties, now’s your chance: BFit Gym giving away 2 floor seat tickets to Taylor Swift show]

Your chance to win was from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Bfit President Jenny Chunbler says it was a great turn out.

”Anybody who knows us knows we’re all about community, and we’re about fun, and we’re about getting results. So, we were coming up with an idea of how we celebrate. Obviously Taylor was a big part of 2023, so we’re like ‘let’s incorporate both,’” said Chunbler.

The winner will be announced on Monday.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.