Scrabble tournament benefits a good cause in Evansville

(KGNS)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual “Help The Community Scrabble Tourney” is returning for its second year in Evansville.

Sheri Lehman, the organizer of the tournament, says this year will be a little different.

We’re told there will only be two categories - “competitive” and “just for fun”.

The entry fee is $40 per team and all proceeds will be split between the Vanderburgh County Humane Society and Aurora Evansville.

The event will also include food from the VFW, a silent auction and prizes for the winners.

For more information to and to secure your spot at the table, click here.

Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Nykeia Baker
Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder investigation
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Crash at Diamond Avenue and Mesker Park Drive
Accident with injuries causes traffic delays near Diamond Ave.
ERIC MARKWELL
Overdose concern leads to man’s arrest in Owensboro

Watch: Driver leads deputies on short chase in Vanderburgh Co.
Watch: Driver leads deputies on short chase in Vanderburgh Co.
UCS White Flag
United Caring Shelter raises white flag for those experiencing homelessness
camera photography generic
Oakland City photography business getting its own storefront