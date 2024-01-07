Scrabble tournament benefits a good cause in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual “Help The Community Scrabble Tourney” is returning for its second year in Evansville.

Sheri Lehman, the organizer of the tournament, says this year will be a little different.

We’re told there will only be two categories - “competitive” and “just for fun”.

The entry fee is $40 per team and all proceeds will be split between the Vanderburgh County Humane Society and Aurora Evansville.

The event will also include food from the VFW, a silent auction and prizes for the winners.

For more information to and to secure your spot at the table, click here.

