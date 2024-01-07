Birthday Club
School spirit for the Holy Spirit: ECHS cheer squad wins big at national competition

Evansville Christian High School cheerleaders perform at the Fellowships of Christian...
Evansville Christian High School cheerleaders perform at the Fellowships of Christian Cheerleaders National Competition.(Evansville Christian High School Athletics)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Christian High School cheerleading squad are coming home with a new title - national champions.

School officials say they finished first place this weekend in their division at the Fellowships of Christian Cheerleaders National Competition.

According to the school’s athletic program, ECHS’s performance beat out three other teams.

“We are so proud of these girls and grateful for those who showed their support both near and far!” says school officials on social media.

This year’s FCC National Competition was held in Orlando, Florida. You can watch their routine in the video player below.

