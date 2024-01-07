Oakland City photography business getting its own storefront

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - You’ll soon be able to visit a local photography business in Gibson County.

The owner of Three Birds of a Feather LLC says they have secured a storefront in Oakland City.

The business announced they will have a fully functional indoor photography studio, a small shop with booths from local area artists and a selfie station.

The studio will be open for same day services for photography needs such as infant, family, couples, engagement and “funny awkward” trending photos.

Three Birds of a Feather will also offers service to help update your professional photo for you resume or LinkedIn account.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.