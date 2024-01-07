Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Mater Dei hosts Gibson Southern boys’ basketball

Mater Dei hosts Gibson Southern boys' basketball
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nykeia Baker
Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder investigation
Chase ends in crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Pursuit ends in crash in western Vanderburgh Co.
Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Perry Co. pursuit
Perry Co. authorities looking for suspect

Latest News

Mater Dei hosts Gibson Southern boys' basketball
Mater Dei hosts Gibson Southern boys' basketball
Tecumseh girls host rival Boonville
Tecumseh girls basketball hosts rival Boonville
Tecumseh girls host rival Boonville
Tecumseh girls host rival Boonville
Hoops Live - Week 1: Girl's game - Grayson Co. at Apollo
Hoops Live - Week 1: Girl's game - Grayson Co. at Apollo