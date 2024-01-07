Holmes; Parrish, lead IU Women’s hoops to rout over Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE. (WFIE) - Four players scored in double figures behind 20-point performance from graduate student forward Mackenzie Holmes and senior guard Sydney Parrish as No. 14 Indiana blew past Nebraska, 91-69, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

KEY MOMENTS

Parrish continued her first quarter hot streak as she got things going for Indiana (13-1, 4-0 B1G) by going 3-for-3 from long range as it led 11-8 at the first media break. Freshman guard Yarden Garzon pulled down a defensive board and hit senior guard Sara Scalia in transition for three with just over three minutes to play in the first to take a 16-10 advantage.

Parrish stuck her fourth of the quarter as the lead grew to seven, but the Huskers (11-4, 3-1 B1G) hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the first to cut their deficit to 20-15.

Indiana outscored Nebraska, 20-14, in the second quarter as it withstood an early push in the frame. The lead came down to six with 6:53 until the break but a 7-0 run between Parrish and senior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil kept IU’s double-digit lead, 34-21.

Back-to-back buckets from Holmes started off the third quarter for Indiana but Nebraska got back in the game as it cut the lead down to eight. But Indiana’s defense held to close out the frame, not allowing a field goal in the final 3:49 of action and finishing on a 14-1 run to take a 69-49 lead to the fourth.

NOTABLE

Indiana starts 4-0 in the Big Ten for the second time in program history and first time since 2019-20.

IU tied a season-high 14 3-pointers and set a school record for most 3-pointers in a road game and shot a

Overall, Indiana went 60.7 percent from the field, the seventh best single game shooting percentage in a single game in school history, It has shot 60 percent or better on two occasions this season (71.7 percent against Evansville).

It’s 60.9 percent clip from 3-point range is the sixth best mark in school history in a single game as well.

A 22-point victory for the Hoosiers is the largest win in the all-time series with Nebraska, which they now lead 12-6 and have won eight of the last nine.

Holmes led the way with 22 points and tied a team-high six rebounds. Parrish added 20 points by going 6-for-7 from the 3-point line and tied Holmes with six rebounds.

Fourth time the Hoosiers have had two 20-point scorers in a game this season -

Scalia added 19 points by connecting in five 3-pointers and shooting 50 percent from the arc. The Stillwater, Minn. native also dished out an IU career-high seven assists.

The Hoosiers dished out 22 assists on 34 made shots, the ninth time they’ve dished out 20 or more dimes in a game this season.

Moore-McNeil added 16 points in the effort as she went 6-for-7 from the floor and 2-for-2 from the 3-point line.

UP NEXT

Penn State visits Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday night in a 7 p.m. ET tip on B1G+.

