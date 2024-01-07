Evansville woman caught on camera pointing loaded gun at ex-boyfriend, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was arrested overnight after police say she battered and threatened to kill her ex-boyfriend.

Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2000 block of Van Bibber Avenue for a domestic violence report.

Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, who told police Hasani Gyden came over earlier and attacked him.

According to police, Gyden and the victim were previously together in a relationship.

EPD says they watched security camera footage from inside the home that showed Gyden and the victim struggling over her purse, which the victim said had a 9mm handgun inside it.

A police report states that Gyden reached for the purse first.

Officers say the video showed Gyden hit the victim and escalated the situation into a fight.

According to the affidavit, Gyden was later caught on camera pointing the handgun at the victim.

The victim claims she threated to kill him during the fight, which could not be heard on the surveillance video since there was no audio.

Later that night, Gyden was taken into custody and spoke with officers about the incident.

Police say she admitted to having a loaded 9mm handgun inside her purse that she took to the victim’s home.

The affidavit states that Gyden told officers she put the handgun in her closet after the fight, but refused to allow detectives inside her apartment.

While conducting a search warrant inside the apartment, officers say they found the handgun in the closet as well as marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia.

After the search, Gyden reportedly admitted that the meth, marijuana and paraphernalia inside the apartment were hers.

Police say Gyden confessed to starting the fight and hitting the victim first, as well as threatening to kill the victim.

Gyden was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of:

Domestic Battery - With Prior Unrelated Conviction(s)

Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon

Pointing A Firearm

Possess Firearm By Domestic Batterer

Theft - Prior Unrelated Conviction For Theft Or Conversion

Criminal Mischief

Possess Methamphetamine

Possession Marijuana/Hash Oil/Hashish

Possess Paraphernalia

