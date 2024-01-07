Birthday Club
Evansville animal shelter giving out free pet food this morning

Generic dog food image
Generic dog food image(Jody Pectol)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue is helping pet owners of Evansville out with free food.

Volunteers say they are able to make it possible because they received a large donation of pet food from the Evansville Food Bank, FedEx and Amazon.

“We are thrilled to offer FREE pet food to help community members in need care for beloved pets,” they say on social media.

Dog, cat, rat and bird food are available for the taking.

When you arrive, volunteers say to stay in your car and follow the directions of their team.

“Spread the word, and let’s make sure no pet goes hungry in our community!” they say. “Share this post with friends and neighbors who might need a little extra help during these times.”

The event is being held at 1417 N. Stockwell Road on Sunday, January 7, at 10 a.m.

