Alert Day Monday night into Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The persistent clouds that have hung over the Tri-State all day will finally break up some overnight as our temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

We may get a few brief peeks of sunshine Monday morning, but clouds will quickly take over as the day goes on. Monday will also be a bit breezy with winds from the east-southeast at around 8 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

We remain on alert for heavy rain and high winds Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday.

Rain will spread across the Tri-State Monday evening and continue overnight and into Tuesday. Some of that rain, especially late Monday night into Tuesday morning, may be heavy at times and could cause some localized flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

In total, most of the Tri-State will pick up 1-1.5″ of rainfall. That is rain we could really use as drought conditions persist across the entire Tri-State right now. This will be our first rainfall over 0.5″ since October 28.

The rain may become a bit more scattered Tuesday afternoon and evening, but that is when the winds really pick up. Wind gusts as high as 30 to 45 mph may be possible from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. Those winds may be just strong enough to cause some sporadic tree damage or isolated power outages, although neither is expected to be a widespread issue.

Low temperatures will be in the low 40s Monday night, and highs will be in the low 50s on Tuesday, so most of the precipitation from this weather system will be rain. However, some of that rain may briefly change over to snow or rain/snow mix as our temperatures drop into the low 30s Tuesday night. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Our skies will gradually clear on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low 40s, but our wind chill values may only reach the lower 30s as it will still be rather breezy with winds from the west at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph.

Another low-pressure system brings us additional rain and snow chances beginning Thursday night and continuing throughout Friday before tapering off as we head into the weekend. Right now, there is still a lot of uncertainty about whether we will see impactful winter weather from that system, but it is possible we could see a mix of rain, snow, sleet, and/or freezing rain. Stay tuned for more updates as we should have a clearer picture of what to expect from that system by the middle of this week.

