Aces Women’s basketball falls on the road at Drake

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville women’s basketball team fought fast and furious to the end of its 68-78 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

Despite trailing by 23 points with just over a quarter to go in Saturday’s game, the Purple Aces kept fighting to only a 10-point loss. UE was able to hold Drake under its MVC-leading scoring average and its high-octane field goal percentage. Junior guard Alana Striverson had a season-high 15 points to lead Evansville in scoring while center Barbora Tomancova picked up her third double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

As opposed to recent games, the Aces put up points quickly at the Knapp Center. But a fast seven-point run from Drake had UE behind. Evansville cut the run with a three from guard Lexie Sinclair. Tomancova added a second-chance layup to make it only a two-point game. But the Bulldogs responded with a seven-point run over two and a half minutes to get the game back in their favor. The Aces continued to fight back as point guard Kynidi Mason Striverson had a quick five points in the final two minutes of the first. UE went into the second quarter trailing by 10.

It was a tough start on defense for Evansville in the second quarter. Drake had a fast seven points in just over two minutes. Striverson hit her first three of the day to end the run. A minute and a half later Mason Striverson sunk a three-point play with an and-1 opportunity to help breathe new life into the Aces offense. Over the final six minutes of the first half, UE put up 13 points to head into halftime down by 17.

Despite a hot start to the second half with seven points in the first two minutes, it was fairly quiet the rest of the third quarter for Evansville. The Aces didn’t make a shot for just under five minutes to see their deficit grow to 21. Guard Madlena Gerke broke the scoring slump with a second-chance layup. UE added just one more basket in the third as point guard Tené Smith hit a jumper three with 39 seconds on the clock. Evansville went into the final frame with a deficit of 22.

The Aces kicked their offense into high gear in the fourth quarter, going a blistering 10-16 from the field for 62.5%. The charge was led by Sinclaire and Striverson with six and five points respectively. UE was able to keep the Bulldogs from putting together any runs in the final 10 minutes. The first half of the fourth quarter was a quick back-and-forth pace, but Evansville ended the game on an eight-point run in the final minute and a half. Even with the late surge, the Aces couldn’t overcome Drake in the 78-68 loss.

UE had three players in double-figures between Striverson (15), Tomancova (12), and Mason Striverson (12). Tomancova had another strong game around the ball for Evansville as she set a career-high in steals with three while leading the team in rebounds with 13. Gerke also set a season-high in steals with three as well. Mason Striverson led the Aces in assists with 5 while forward Maggie Hartwig picked up three blocks.

UE will have almost a week off before its next game on Jan. 11. Evansville will be hosting its annual Education Day game against the Belmont Bruins. The Aces will welcome EVSC students to the Ford Center at 11 a.m. on the 11th for their game with the Bruins.

