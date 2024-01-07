Birthday Club
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana expiring this month

PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022(Source: MGN)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Check your tickets! Officials with the Hoosier Lottery say a pair of tickets sold in Indiana will expire this month if not claimed.

Both tickets matched four of the five white balls and won $50,000.

The first ticket was purchased at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St. in Anderson for the July 17, 2023, drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for that day were 5-8-9-17-41 with the Powerball of 21.

Officials say this winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 16, 2024, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

The second ticket was sold at Citgo located at 1312 W. Chicago Ave. in East Chicago, Indinna, for the August 2, 2023, drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for that day were 23-24-33-51-64 with the Powerball of 5.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, this ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 29, 2024, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office.

All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

