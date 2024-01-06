Birthday Club
Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder investigation

Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder investigation
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of Jerry Hale, but the main suspect, Christopher Boyd is still not in custody.

An arrest affidavit for 21-year-old Nykeia Baker shows she’s charged with assisting a criminal.

Police say she is seen on video arriving at the murder scene with Boyd, and he is seen taking the gun from Baker’s purse moments before the shooting.

Officers say they learned Baker was given the gun for safe keeping.

They say Boyd was seen fleeing the scene in the car he arrived in with Baker.

Police say Baker is seen running from the area while yelling something at Boyd.

Hale was killed New Year’s Day on E. Riverside Drive.

Baker was booked Friday night into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Also Friday night, there was a balloon release held at Tepe Park for Hale.

As family and friends gathered, they said a prayer and released green balloons into the sky in his honor.

Nykeia Baker
Nykeia Baker(Vanderburgh County Jail)

