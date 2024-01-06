Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

USI offering non-diagnostic ultrasounds for expectant mothers

Ultrasound file image.
Ultrasound file image.(EDIT2 | -)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is now offering non-diagnostic ultrasounds for pregnant women in their 2nd or 3rd trimester.

The USI Diagnostic Medical Sonography program is making it possible for expectant mothers on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons through April 30, 2024.

Officials say their students will be perfecting their skills while guided by seasoned faculty. You can email usi1dms@usi.edu if you’d like to book a slot.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase ends in crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Pursuit ends in crash in western Vanderburgh Co.
Nykeia Baker
Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder investigation
Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Perry Co. pursuit
Perry Co. authorities looking for suspect

Latest News

Bell and Sherman, screaming hairy armadillos at Mesker Park Zoo
Armadillo at Mesker Park Zoo reunited with girlfriend
Crash at Diamond Avenue and Mesker Park Drive
Accident with injuries causing traffic delays near Diamond Ave.
Henderson Police warning residents to be cautious of phone scam
ERIC MARKWELL
Overdose concern leads to man’s arrest in Owensboro