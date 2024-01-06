USI offering non-diagnostic ultrasounds for expectant mothers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is now offering non-diagnostic ultrasounds for pregnant women in their 2nd or 3rd trimester.

The USI Diagnostic Medical Sonography program is making it possible for expectant mothers on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons through April 30, 2024.

Officials say their students will be perfecting their skills while guided by seasoned faculty. You can email usi1dms@usi.edu if you’d like to book a slot.

