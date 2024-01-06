Respiratory illnesses strain Tri-State hospitals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Along with all the clouds and cold, winter also means flu season. The spread of contagious diseases is putting a strain on hospital systems across the Tri-State.

Officials with Deaconess say this flu season started relatively well. They say they saw about 100 positive flu cases per day in November. By mid-December, that number jumped to about 400. That would be bad enough, but flu isn’t the only thing they’re dealing with.

Dr. James Porter of Deaconess says they’re always busy at the hospital, and the wave of illnesses they see at the same time each year makes them even more so.

“The seasonal respiratory illnesses are certainly on the rise, and that’s contributing to just a general state of busyness in healthcare right now,” said Porter, the Deaconess Physician’s Division President.

Officials with Owensboro Health say they’re seeing the same thing. They say they’re seeing 30 to 40 more patients per day than normal. They say the people are more sick than normal too, since they usually admit about 25% of their patients, and recently they’ve been admitting around 35%.

Deaconess officials say, despite people’s tendency to think COVID is behind us, it’s still a factor. They say they’re primarily seeing the flu, RSV, and COVID right now; and of the three of them, COVID is the highest.

“Most likely it will never go away,” said Porter. “It’s now a virus that’s part of, sort of, the human experience and we will continue to see it like we do influenza be a factor in acute care. I think that’s a really good point to just remind people: there are still vaccines out there.”

Dr. Porter says following the height of the pandemic, people don’t seem to be afraid of COVID anymore, which means there aren’t as many people getting vaccinated as there should be.

He says vaccines should go not only to those most vulnerable to respiratory illnesses, but also to everyone to slow the spread of disease.

To alleviate some of the strain on the healthcare system, Dr. Porter says to consider visiting an urgent care or your primary care doctor before coming to the hospital. He says video or remote visits can be a valuable tool as well.

“I think there’s an opportunity for us to load balance the number of folks that are needing acute attention, and really try to make sure we reserve those emergency departments for the most sick,” said Porter.

Aside from everything else they’re doing to serve the area’s health needs during flu season, Dr. Porter says Deaconess is also hiring nurses. He says if you know a good nurse, to send them their way.

Of course, don’t forget to wash your hands, and cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.