Pursuit ends in crash in western Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A chase ended in a crash Friday night on the west side.

Vanderburgh County Deputies say the driver was a suspect in some area gas thefts.

They say around 6:45 p.m., she was spotted at a gas station on Pearl Drive. That’s when the chase started.

It ended when deputies say the driver crashed at Hogue and Rosenberger. Her van ended up partially in a ditch.

She’s now in custody.

We’ll let you know when she’s booked.

