Pursuit ends in crash in western Vanderburgh Co.
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A chase ended in a crash Friday night on the west side.
Vanderburgh County Deputies say the driver was a suspect in some area gas thefts.
They say around 6:45 p.m., she was spotted at a gas station on Pearl Drive. That’s when the chase started.
It ended when deputies say the driver crashed at Hogue and Rosenberger. Her van ended up partially in a ditch.
She’s now in custody.
We’ll let you know when she’s booked.
