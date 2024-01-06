PC Pound Puppies in need of treats, other supplies

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Employees at PC Pound Puppies in Posey County say they are running low on supplies for their shelter.

Their organization posted a list of items needed on social media Saturday morning.

Items PC Pound Puppies needs:

Martingale collars, medium to large

Double loop, padded dog leashes

Hard chew treats for large dogs

Hard Nylabone chew toys, medium to large

Pine-Sol cleaner

Paper towels

Heavy duty mop heads

Clorox wipes

The staff says all donations can be bought or shipped to 6500 Leonard Road in Mt. Vernon. Click here to see their Amazon wish list.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.