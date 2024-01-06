PC Pound Puppies in need of treats, other supplies
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Employees at PC Pound Puppies in Posey County say they are running low on supplies for their shelter.
Their organization posted a list of items needed on social media Saturday morning.
Items PC Pound Puppies needs:
- Martingale collars, medium to large
- Double loop, padded dog leashes
- Hard chew treats for large dogs
- Hard Nylabone chew toys, medium to large
- Pine-Sol cleaner
- Paper towels
- Heavy duty mop heads
- Clorox wipes
The staff says all donations can be bought or shipped to 6500 Leonard Road in Mt. Vernon. Click here to see their Amazon wish list.
