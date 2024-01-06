Birthday Club
PC Pound Puppies in need of treats, other supplies

(WBKO)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Employees at PC Pound Puppies in Posey County say they are running low on supplies for their shelter.

Their organization posted a list of items needed on social media Saturday morning.

Items PC Pound Puppies needs:

  • Martingale collars, medium to large
  • Double loop, padded dog leashes
  • Hard chew treats for large dogs
  • Hard Nylabone chew toys, medium to large
  • Pine-Sol cleaner
  • Paper towels
  • Heavy duty mop heads
  • Clorox wipes

The staff says all donations can be bought or shipped to 6500 Leonard Road in Mt. Vernon. Click here to see their Amazon wish list.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

