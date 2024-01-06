Birthday Club
Owensboro mom set to give her son a kidney

By Mitchell Carter
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man has made it 23 years longer than any doctor ever anticipated he would, but now he needs a kidney transplant.

In your time of need, who else do you rely on but mom?

“I’m ecstatic. I gave birth to him 23 years ago, and now I get to pretty much save his life,” says his mom Misty White.

Bobby Nathan Hinton, or as he prefers, just Nathan was born prematurely. His parents say Nathan’s kidneys were an issue from the start.

They say his kidney functionality was so low that doctors told them he was unlikely to make it.

His mom, Misty White, remembers hearing a doctor tell her, “we’re looking over your son and he’s not going to make it within the next 24 hours, but we did take you pictures of him with the tubes and everything.”

Against all odds, he did.

Now 23 years old, doctor’s told Nathan and his family that it was time to look for donors because his kidney functionality had once again dipped dangerously low.

Despite being their miracle baby, those same issues that plagued Nathan back then were rearing their head again.

“Scary,” says his dad, Mark Hinton as he thinks back on when doctors delivered the news, “he had to get a port put inside of him. I didn’t want that. The port is for dialysis. He hasn’t had that dialysis yet. The port is still sitting on the right side. You can barely see the port, but it’s there.”

After some bloodwork and chart-reading, it turns out there’d be no need for dialysis.

Mom was a match.

“I did all the tests and did everything, so I mean I think it was a pretty quick process, which I’m glad. I probably have a lot of grey hairs from it all,” says Misty, “I feel like that’s what a parent should do.”

On January 23, the entire family will travel to Lexington for the procedure.

After that, it’s just a waiting game to see if the new kidney takes.

Once the operation is complete, Misty and Mark will each be out of work as Misty and Nathan recover.

If you’d like to help them out, they each have fundraisers that you can find here and here.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

