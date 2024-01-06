Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash

BUTLER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man has died after a crash in Butler County on New Years Eve.

Officials with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office say Wyatt Colt Rickard was flown from the scene in the 600 block of Russellville Road.

They say he crossed the center line into the southbound lane.

Deputies say he hit a culvert before rolling his car.

Rickard was flown to Nashville, where he died.

