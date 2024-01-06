Overdose concern leads to man’s arrest in Owensboro

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 25-year-old man was arrested after police say they were called to his home in Owensboro for an overdose concern.

Friday shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Locke Avenue for that concern.

OPD officers arrived and found Eric Markwell Jr., who was believed to be suffering an overdose.

Officers say they noticed illegal drug activity in the home and tried to take Markwell into custody.

The police report states Markwell resisted arrest and tried to escape before being placed into a police cruiser.

Markwell was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and later booked into the Daviess County Jail on numerous charges.

While searching his home, officers say they found a Draco pistol, a Glock firearm with an extended magazine, over 40 Oxycontin pills, several baggies of suspected cocaine, various amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Markwell faces charges of:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd or Greater Offense – (Less than 10 Dosage Units Opiates) (Enhancement)

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Greater than or Equal to 4 Grams Cocaine) (Enhancement)

Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 Ounces) 1st Offense (Enhancement)

Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense Hydrocodone (Enhancement)

Escape 3rd Degree (Attempt)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Resisting Arrest

