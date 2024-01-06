Memorial H.S. celebrating 100 years, gets $500K for library renovation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial High School kicked off their centennial celebration Friday.

They started with a student and alumni Mass.

Every January 5 the school celebrates their Founder’s Day.

This year’s special though because Memorial was founded on January 5th of 1925.

That means it marks the start to an entire year of celebration for 100 years of education.

During the kick-off, school officials announced a half a million dollar donation.

They are going to use it to renovate the school’s library.

Officials say it came from alumnus Thomas Madden, who was in the class of 1955 and now lives in Arizona.

We’re told the $500,000 donation will help create a university-style student learning commons.

