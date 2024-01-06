Indiana Secretary of State hands out money to counties to improve 2024 election process

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Secretary of State Diego Morales says he went county to county last year with one question in mind: What resources do county clerks need to ensure a smooth election process?

Six months later, he came back with grant funds to help finance the costs of those needs the local clerks told his office about.

With Election Day in 2024 set to see a large voter turnout due to the stakes, Morales says he wants Indiana to be ready.

“Going to be a massive turnout,” Morales said. “We need to make sure our county clerks, [that] they will have the tools and resources.”

County clerks, like Spencer County Clerk Darrell Stephens, thought of and drafted up different proposals to pitch to the secretary to secure funding. Stephens’ office received over $26,000 from the state to implement the ideas. This includes:

New power generators in case of outages, which happened in an Indiana county during the 2023 election.

Poll Worker Education

Funds to support a website based out of Perry County called uselectionslive.com , which provides information on voting locations and candidates for voters in their respective counties.

“The public can go in and look at those, and can compare people, and educate themselves on who’s running for office,” Stephens said when speaking about the website capabilities.

In response to the poll worker shortage nationwide, Morales is hoping to not only up the numbers for this year’s election, but is planning ahead as well.

“So, one of my goals is to recruit more poll workers,” Morales said. “In fact, I’m focusing on the next generation of poll workers.”

Morales says he’s been going to local high schools in the state, incentivizing students to work on election day with seasoned poll workers.

In Spencer County, election board members say they’ve been doing that there already and say they’re also working to get those numbers up locally.

“Our main goal is to support the voter, and to make sure that we do everything, that the voter has every opportunity for their vote to count,” Spencer County Election Board President Gina Pennington said.

All eyes are on the polls this November, and the clerk’s office, election board, and Morales are all aware.

In Spencer County, leaders say they’re ready for the big day.

“We’ll deal with it as it comes,” Stephens said. “I think we’re prepared, and I’m very proud of Spencer County.”

Morales says he wants Indiana to be the first state to report fully for the big day this November once the polls close.

The Secretary of State also presented grant funds to other counties in our area, including Perry, Warrick, Vanderburgh, and Posey.

