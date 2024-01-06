Hoops Live - Week 1
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WFIE) - It’s week 1 of this season’s Hoops Live.
Around 10:25 you can see highlights of the games - either on air or in the live player above. Then, around 10:35, the livestream will continue with Hoops Live Plus.
Here’s a look at the games we are covering:
Castle at Memorial
Central at Bosse
North at Harrison
Boonville at Princeton
Heritage Hills at Gibson Southern
Forest Park at Mt. Vernon
Vincennes Lincoln at Jasper
Mt. Vernon at Southridge (Girl’s game)
Pearl Cohn, TN at Henderson Co.
Edmonson Co. at Daviess Co. (Girl’s game)
Wood Memorial at South Spencer
Evansville Christian at Linton
We’ll share the highlights in individual stories as well.
Here’s the Hoops Live preview from 14 News at 5:
Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.