Hoops Live - Week 1

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WFIE) - It’s week 1 of this season’s Hoops Live.

Around 10:25 you can see highlights of the games - either on air or in the live player above. Then, around 10:35, the livestream will continue with Hoops Live Plus.

Here’s a look at the games we are covering:

Castle at Memorial

Central at Bosse

North at Harrison

Boonville at Princeton

Heritage Hills at Gibson Southern

Forest Park at Mt. Vernon

Vincennes Lincoln at Jasper

Mt. Vernon at Southridge (Girl’s game)

Pearl Cohn, TN at Henderson Co.

Edmonson Co. at Daviess Co. (Girl’s game)

Wood Memorial at South Spencer

Evansville Christian at Linton

We’ll share the highlights in individual stories as well.

Here’s the Hoops Live preview from 14 News at 5:

Hoops Live preview - Week 1

