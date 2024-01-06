Henderson Police warning residents to be cautious of phone scam

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is warning the public to be cautious of a phone scam that has been reported to officers.

Saturday morning, police say they were notified that someone received a call from the sheriff’s office asking them to call the number back.

The person called them back and was greeted by a voicemail message stating it was the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say all calls to the sheriff’s office go directly to a staff member during business hours and to Henderson County Dispatch after hours.

“If you ever question the legitimacy of a call, you can always call dispatch on the non-emergency line at 270-827-8700,” says the police department. “They can put you in contact with an officer or a supervisor to let you know if it was a police matter or a scam.”

According to police, victims may receive calls like this from scammers who claim to be law enforcement officials and demand money.

The scammers may tell the victim that they have warrants or owe fines and will request payment through a non-traditional route such as gift cards or through an app.

