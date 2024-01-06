Gov. Beshear attending Ohio Co. business expansion ribbon cutting

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A business expansion ribbon cutting is happening Monday in Ohio County, and Governor Beshear will be there for it.

WPT Nonwovens, a manufacturer and distributor of nonwoven materials, is celebrating their latest expansion.

Officials say it’s an $18.5 million dollar investment that will create 35 new jobs in Beaver Dam.

We’ll have coverage of the event Monday on 14 News.

The business moved into the old Nestaway building back in 2017.

Officials told us they started with just nine employees, but have continued to expand, adding dozens of jobs since then.

