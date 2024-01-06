Fire breaks out at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews responded to a fire at Fligeltaub Friday night.

Officials say they arrived to the business after a call of a fire in a pile of scrap metal.

They say employees were not able to put the fire out before firefighters got there, but they were able to help fire crews with equipment.

It took about 25 minutes to get the fire out.

No one was hurt.

