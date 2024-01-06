Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Fire breaks out at Evansville business

Fire breaks out at Evansville business
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews responded to a fire at Fligeltaub Friday night.

Officials say they arrived to the business after a call of a fire in a pile of scrap metal.

They say employees were not able to put the fire out before firefighters got there, but they were able to help fire crews with equipment.

It took about 25 minutes to get the fire out.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Kellems
4th arrest made in Perry Co. attempted murder
ZACHARIAH LEE BROCK
Former UE employee arrested for stealing student’s panties, police say
Fire at distillery in Posey Co.
Crews called to fire at distillery in Posey Co.
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
ZACHARIAH LEE BROCK
Update: UE sends email to students regarding now former employee’s arrest

Latest News

Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder investigation
Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder investigation