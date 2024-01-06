A few showers tonight, Alert Day Monday night into Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight will be cloudy with a few scattered showers and low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a bit breezy at times with winds from the west at around 9 to 12 mph. High temperatures will be in the low 40s, which is right where we should be this time of year. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s.

During the day, Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with winds from the east-southeast at around 7 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

We are on alert for heavy rain and high winds Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday.

Rain will spread across the Tri-State Monday evening and continue through the overnight and into Tuesday. Some of that rain may be heavy at times and could cause some localized flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

In total, most of the Tri-State will pick up 1-2″ of rainfall. That is rain we could really use as drought conditions persist across the entire Tri-State right now.

It will also be rather windy Monday night into Tuesday with widespread wind gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph. That may be enough to cause some sporadic tree damage or isolated power outages, although neither is expected to be a widespread issue. We are not anticipating any winds strong enough to cause structural damage.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s on Tuesday. Some of that rain may briefly change over to snow or rain/snow mix as our temperatures drop into the low 30s Tuesday night, but snow accumulation is not expected at this time.

The last of those showers will taper off early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be mostly to partly cloudy and chilly. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, but our wind chill values will be about 10° colder than the actual temperatures as breezy conditions persist.

Another low pressure system will bring us additional rain chances Friday followed by a drop in our temperatures next weekend. If any of those showers linger into Saturday, we could see some snow, but that is still very iffy.

