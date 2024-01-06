Evansville gas thief arrested after high speed chase, deputies say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 39-year-old Evansville woman was arrested Friday night after deputies say she recklessly drove and led them on a high speed chase.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to the Murphy USA gas station on Pearl Drive after an employee reported someone was trying to steal gasoline.

The employee told deputies a white Chevrolet Venture pumped nearly $25 worth of fuel and took off without paying, according to the sheriff’s office.

The affidavit states the suspect, Tammy V. Piland, is known by staff and is banned from the gas station for stealing gasoline.

While talking with the employee, a deputy was radioed by a sergeant that spotted the white Chevy at another gas station on Boehne Camp Road.

Deputies say the suspect vehicle sped off onto the East Lloyd Expressway when trying to pull them over for a traffic stop.

According to an affidavit, the suspect weaved in and out of traffic while hitting speeds of 70 mph in a 50 mph zone.

Authorities report that the suspect also drove off onto the grass when passing a vehicle during the high speed pursuit.

Deputies say the chase ended when the driver ran off the road in the area of Rosenberger Avenue and Hogue Road.

We’re told the driver, Tammy Piland, surrendered and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says Piland profusely apologized and said she shouldn’t have run from deputies.

Deputies say during an inventory search of the Chevy, they found a glass pipe with residue and a metal spoon inside a green purse.

Last February, Piland was arrested for theft with a prior unrelated conviction.

She was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and faces charges of:

Theft (2 Counts)

Controlled Substance - Possess Paraphernalia

Resisting Law Enforcement

Reckless Driving - In & Out Line of Traffic

