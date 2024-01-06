Birthday Club
Demolition for Old U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge pier completed

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two explosive blasts took down the main piers of the Old U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge Saturday morning.

On January 6, the New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge was closed to traffic for about 20 minutes once at 9 a.m. and again at 12: 45 p.m. This was to allow explosive demolition of the final pieces of the old bridge structure.

The demolition contractor will now use excavator-mounted jackhammers to break up remaining sections of the concrete piers. Some sections of the old piers will have to be retrieved from the river.

The blasts were monitored by the KYTC, Jim Smith Contracting, Livingston County Emergency Management, the Kentucky Division of Mine Reclamation, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the piers were the last remaining sections of a structure that opened to traffic in 1931.

