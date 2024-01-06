Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Click It or Ticket: Illinois State Police cracking down on seatbelt violaters

(WLUC)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Troopers in Illinois are upping their patrols to keep drivers on the road safe.

Indiana State Police says it cited 39 drivers, 27 of which received citations for not wearing a seatbelt.

According to ISP, these patrols were done in the area of Marion and White County in December.

“Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices. These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law. Lives can be saved if people simply ‘buckle up!’”

Troopers say ten drivers got off lucky with just a written warning.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase ends in crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Pursuit ends in crash in western Vanderburgh Co.
Nykeia Baker
Woman arrested in connection to Evansville murder investigation
Perry Co. pursuit
Perry Co. authorities looking for suspect
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Fire breaks out at Evansville business

Latest News

TAMMY VIOLET PILAND
Evansville gas thief arrested after high speed chase, deputies say
Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Fire breaks out at Evansville business
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash
Owensboro man killed in Butler Co. crash