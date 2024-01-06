Click It or Ticket: Illinois State Police cracking down on seatbelt violaters

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Troopers in Illinois are upping their patrols to keep drivers on the road safe.

Indiana State Police says it cited 39 drivers, 27 of which received citations for not wearing a seatbelt.

According to ISP, these patrols were done in the area of Marion and White County in December.

“Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices. These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law. Lives can be saved if people simply ‘buckle up!’”

Troopers say ten drivers got off lucky with just a written warning.

