Award winning photographer featured in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, The RiverPark Center hosted “Through Sleet’s Eyes” Friday night.

The event highlighted the work of Moneta Sleet Jr., who has taken award winning historical photos.

It featured special exhibits with his work, a documentary, and a jazz band.

“It’s just one of those things that’s so incredible to realize that somebody from Owensboro can go on and change history, and Sleet truly documented some of the biggest moments in our past,” said Festival Chair Emmy Woosley.

Organizers say they’re planning more projects to highlight Sleet’s work.

