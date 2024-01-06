Birthday Club
Armadillo at Mesker Park Zoo reunited with girlfriend

Bell and Sherman, screaming hairy armadillos at Mesker Park Zoo
Bell and Sherman, screaming hairy armadillos at Mesker Park Zoo(Mesker Park Zoo)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:08 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new addition at Mesker Park Zoo.

Zoo officials say Bell is their new female screaming hairy armadillo.

They say she’s become the male armadillo’s girlfriend. His name is Sherman.

Bell and Sherman live in Amazonia, and zoo officials say they are pretty cute.

Bell’s arrival is a reunion for the two. Officials say Bell and Sherman use to be together in an education program at the Cincinnati zoo.

