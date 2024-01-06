Armadillo at Mesker Park Zoo reunited with girlfriend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new addition at Mesker Park Zoo.

Zoo officials say Bell is their new female screaming hairy armadillo.

They say she’s become the male armadillo’s girlfriend. His name is Sherman.

Bell and Sherman live in Amazonia, and zoo officials say they are pretty cute.

Bell’s arrival is a reunion for the two. Officials say Bell and Sherman use to be together in an education program at the Cincinnati zoo.

