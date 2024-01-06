Accident with injuries causing traffic delays near Diamond Ave.

Birthday Club
Crash at Diamond Avenue and Mesker Park Drive
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash at the intersection of Diamond Avenue and Mesker Park Drive is causing traffic delays for many drivers in the area.

Dispatch confirms that accident was called in at 12:39 p.m. and tells us at least one person was injured.

Our 14 News crew was in the area and says that it appears four vehicles were involved and one person was being taken away on a stretcher.

We’re told traffic is slowed down in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

