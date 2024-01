EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for Evansville drivers.

Officials with EWSU say Fielding Road is closed from Lincoln Avenue to School Side Drive.

This is right next to Harrison High School.

Officials say this is for a water main repair.

The road was set to close Friday and is expected to be closed until next Friday.

