Scattered Rain Late

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Frost early...becoming cloudy to mostly cloudy as high temperatures climb into the mid-40s. Tonight, rain likely as lows sink in the mid-30s. Rain may mix with snow late, however...no accumulation is expected.

Saturday, cloudy with scattered rain early then cloudy and cooler as high temps drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night, cloudy with a 50% chance of light rain as lows drop into the mid-30s. Rain may mix with snow.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and breezy as high temps remain in the lower 40s.

Alert Day: Tuesday, January 9th. There is the potential for high winds, torrential rainfall, and rain changing to snow Tuesday night. There is a 50% chance of a wind advisory on Tuesday. Projected rainfall: 1-1.75-inches. The rainfall is needed due to moderate drought conditions.

