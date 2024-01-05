Rain likely overnight, Alert Day Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are currently tracking three weather systems expected to bring rain to the Tri-state, but the second system will likely be the strongest and most impactful, which is why we are on alert for high winds and heavy rain on Tuesday.

Showers will spread across the Tri-State this evening, and light rain is likely overnight. A few snowflakes may mix in with that rain as our temperatures dip into the mid 30s late tonight into early Saturday morning, but we are not expecting snow accumulation at this time.

Those showers will taper off by about 8 AM on Saturday, and most of the day will be cloudy but dry. However, a few more isolated showers are possible Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s Saturday afternoon, and overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a bit breezy at times with winds from the west at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 15 to 20 mph. A stray sprinkle cannot be ruled out, but Sunday will most likely be dry. Once again, high temperatures will be in the lower 40s Sunday afternoon, and overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy but dry through the daylight hours with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain is likely Monday night and continues throughout the day on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Tuesday, but we may see a brief changeover to snow or rain/snow mix as our temperatures drop into the low 30s Tuesday night. Although we are not expecting thunderstorms on Tuesday, we are on alert for possible high winds and heavy rain.

We could see wind gusts as high as 30 to 50 mph on Tuesday, which could cause some sporadic tree damage or power outages, although neither is expected to be a widespread issue. Monday and Wednesday will be rather windy as well, but the highest winds will likely occur on Tuesday.

We could also pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which could cause some localized flooding issues. However, I doubt that will be a widespread problem either, and we could use the rain as drought conditions persist across the entire Tri-State right now.

Although some snow or rain/snow mix is possible Tuesday night, at this point significant snow accumulation seems unlikely. However, that could change if this system tracks a little farther south, so we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

A third weather system may bring us additional showers for the end of next week, mainly on Friday. At this point, the wind and rain from that system seem rather light, but we will let you know if that changes as that system moves closer in the coming days.

