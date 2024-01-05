Perry Co. authorities looking for suspect

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office say residents in the area of Old State Road 37 and Sagebrush Road can expect an increased law enforcement presence .

They said shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, it was because of a pursuit.

Officials say a suspect was wearing a yellow and black flannel jacket, blue jeans, boots, and a ball cap.

If you see anyone in area matching this description, authorities ask you to please contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.