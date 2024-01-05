Birthday Club
Owensboro PD hoping to recruit new officers during open house

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is hosting an open house this evening to allow those interested in joining the force to learn what it’s like.

The public event is not only just for those interested in learning about police work though, representatives from Daviess County 911 are also here tonight ready to talk to those who are interested in what they do.

Both central dispatch and OPD have several openings they’re hoping to fill here this evening.

They have some cool tools on display for people to learn about from battering rams to drones.

OPD Officer Dylan Evans says the best part about having an open house like this one is for potential candidates to connect with others already in the line of duty.

“Any chance that you get to give back to your community is very rewarding,” he says. “For potential applicants to be able to hear our stories of how we get involved in the community and see the reward we get out of it, I think I very beneficial to them and something that they can strive to look for.”

They’ll all be here at the police station tonight until 7:30 pm.

Anyone interested in applying for any of these jobs can click here.

