Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Owensboro Parks and Rec hosts ice skating event to benefit St. Jude

Owensboro Parks and Rec hosts ice skating event to benefit St. Jude
By Ethan Shan
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWESNBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, the Parks & Recreation Department teamed up with Townsquare Media to host a Skate for St. Jude event.

The event will act as a double kick-start to the Edge Ice Center’s bi-weekly Thursday evening skating sessions, which goes through March.

They also have other St. Jude fundraiser their partaking the event.

Organizers express why an event like this is so important.

“Anytime we can invite the community in this facility such a fun family friendly facility and this is our prime time of the year of course, the coolest place in town so whenever we invite the community and really make this a community event and a community center it is really what we live for,” they explain.

Organizers are already planning for more community events.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ZACHARIAH LEE BROCK
Former UE employee arrested for stealing student’s panties, police say
A cursor moves over Google's search engine page on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Portland, Ore....
SCAM ALERT: Henderson Police warning of ‘Google search’ scam
Fire at distillery in Posey Co.
Crews called to fire at distillery in Posey Co.
Alicia Kellems
4th arrest made in Perry Co. attempted murder
Home off Egypt Central Road after a fire on New Year's Day (WMC)
Family loses home to blaze despite fire station located across the street

Latest News

Austin Ousley
Evansville murder suspect asking for his trial be vacated
Right field fence on a baseball field.
Baseball will be played this spring at Vann-Pollack Park: Here’s why
The Kentucky General Assembly 2024 legislative session is underway, what does that mean for...
The Kentucky General Assembly 2024 legislative session is underway, what does that mean for our local counties?
Owensboro PD hoping to recruit new officers during open house
Owensboro PD hoping to recruit new officers during open house