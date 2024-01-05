Owensboro Parks and Rec hosts ice skating event to benefit St. Jude

OWESNBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, the Parks & Recreation Department teamed up with Townsquare Media to host a Skate for St. Jude event.

The event will act as a double kick-start to the Edge Ice Center’s bi-weekly Thursday evening skating sessions, which goes through March.

They also have other St. Jude fundraiser their partaking the event.

Organizers express why an event like this is so important.

“Anytime we can invite the community in this facility such a fun family friendly facility and this is our prime time of the year of course, the coolest place in town so whenever we invite the community and really make this a community event and a community center it is really what we live for,” they explain.

Organizers are already planning for more community events.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.