Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Owensboro man with long criminal history sentenced on federal gun charge

Skylar Chase Riney
Skylar Chase Riney(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Federal officials say an Owensboro man was sentenced to 9 years and 10 months in federal prison for the illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Skylar Chase Riney will then have three years of supervised release.

On February 18, 2022, Officials say Riney was found to be in possession of three guns.

He has a long criminal history and has been booked into the Daviess County Jail more than two dozen times.

[Previous: Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust]

On June 3, 2019, Riney was convicted of drug trafficking, and drug and firearm possession charges.

On August 9, 2017, he was convicted of burglary, drug possession, and theft.

On April 20, 2016, Riney was convicted of theft.

On July 1, 2010, he was convicted on a gun possession charge.

On December 19, 2005, Riney was convicted of theft.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Kellems
4th arrest made in Perry Co. attempted murder
ZACHARIAH LEE BROCK
Former UE employee arrested for stealing student’s panties, police say
Fire at distillery in Posey Co.
Crews called to fire at distillery in Posey Co.
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
ZACHARIAH LEE BROCK
Update: UE sends email to students regarding now former employee’s arrest

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
Part of 2nd Street closing in Owensboro for 2 weeks
Fielding Road will be closed from Lincoln Avenue to School Side Drive.
Traffic Alert: Fielding Road closed for water main repair
CK Newsome Community Center
Mayor Terry announces first Traveling City Hall
35-year-old Michael Bermudez
Child abuse investigation leads to arrest of Owensboro man, police say