Owensboro man with long criminal history sentenced on federal gun charge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Federal officials say an Owensboro man was sentenced to 9 years and 10 months in federal prison for the illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Skylar Chase Riney will then have three years of supervised release.

On February 18, 2022, Officials say Riney was found to be in possession of three guns.

He has a long criminal history and has been booked into the Daviess County Jail more than two dozen times.

[Previous: Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust]

On June 3, 2019, Riney was convicted of drug trafficking, and drug and firearm possession charges.

On August 9, 2017, he was convicted of burglary, drug possession, and theft.

On April 20, 2016, Riney was convicted of theft.

On July 1, 2010, he was convicted on a gun possession charge.

On December 19, 2005, Riney was convicted of theft.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.