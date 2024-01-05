Mayor Terry announces first Traveling City Hall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first Traveling City Hall of the Terry administration will be held in partnership with United Neighborhoods of Evansville on Thursday, February 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the C.K. Newsome Community Center.

It will be before the regular United Neighborhoods of Evansville meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., where Mayor Terry also will speak.

“One of the best parts of running for mayor was having the opportunity to hear directly from the people of Evansville – to hear their concerns, answer their questions, and to just listen to what they have to say about our city,” Mayor Terry said. “The Traveling City Hall is an opportunity for me and the department heads from across the city to continue not only doing that, but to take their concerns back to the office the next day and do what we can to address them in real time.”

Mayor Terry’s administration will host quarterly Traveling City Hall meetings throughout 2024, with each being held in a different part of the city, in conjunction with different community partners.

“United Neighborhoods of Evansville is excited to partner with Mayor Terry’s administration for the first of her Traveling City Hall programs,” said Joe Ballard, United Neighborhoods of Evansville operations manager. “This kind of direct dialogue between citizens and city officials is critical to a strong, thriving Evansville, and we’re proud to be part of making that happen.”

Future Traveling City Hall meetings will be held in May, August, and November 2024. The dates, locations, and community partners associated with those events will be announced at the February 22 event.

Mayor Terry announced the names of more city leadership roles.

