The Kentucky General Assembly 2024 legislative session is underway, what does that mean for our local counties?

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On January 2, the Kentucky General Assembly got their 60-day legislative session underway.

Their big goals?

According to District Four Senator Robby Mills, it’s their 2-year budget and road plans.

Representing Northwestern Kentucky, including Henderson, Union, Webster and Hopkins County, Mills says the state’s number one road project priority is the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project.

“It’s actually the state’s, now, number one large mega project. The final part of that is going to be about $1 Billion to build the bridge over the river,” says Mills, “that’s been a big focus not only of myself and Representative Dixon, but many of our communities on both sides of the river have been working on that project.”

Heading a little further south, another big project is a new Department of Criminal Justice Training Center in Madisonville for law enforcement.

“Currently right now in the state there’s one training facility in Eastern Kentucky,” explains Mills, “so everybody in Eastern Kentucky has to drive back and forth for many many weeks to get the training. We want to encourage folks to get in law enforcement, and we’re trying to take away all of the impediments that are there, and we definitely think that this will do that for this half of the state.”

With Kentucky being surrounded by multiple states, Mills says there’s a large, untapped tourism potential. In Henderson, he’d like to see funding come toward a Convention Center in Audubon State Park, especially after local government has agreed to match a portion of the funds.

“We’re working to try and fund that as a line item or if it’s just in general operations of the parks system as well,” says Mills.

Also in Henderson are the Watson Lane and Green River Road projects.

“For the last couple of years, I’ve been trying to work on Watson Lane and U.S. 41,” says Mills, “for those that don’t know the area, it’s the first stoplight that you come into Henderson at.”

Mills says it’s one the busiest intersections in Henderson and also unfortunately one of the most dangerous.

“We have about a 10, 12 million dollar project that will hopefully begin later this year,” explains Mills in reference to Watson Lane and the intersection with 41, “that will expand that road to a wider road with some turning lanes, curb, and gutter. It will also solve the conflicts that we have going on on Watson Lane and 41.”

Mills says they’ll likely hear some of those hot-button issues such as energy, sports gambling and medical marijuana as well, but his big focus is on that local infrastructure and their budget.

They’ll be in Frankfort Monday through Friday every week until April 15 excluding Holidays.

