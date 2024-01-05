Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of raping young girl arrested on warrant

24-year-old Brandon Morse
24-year-old Brandon Morse(Hopkins County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A 24-year-old man is behind bars after deputies executed a warrant for his arrest.

According to a release, deputies arrested Brandon Morse Thursday at a fast food restaurant in Madisonville.

Deputies say they saw Morse at the restaurant and executed the warrant around 8:20 p.m.

They say the warrant was issued for Morse’s arrest following accusations that he forcibly had sex with juvenile girl(s).

Morse was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

