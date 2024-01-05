Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man accused of raping young girl arrested on warrant

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A 24-year-old man is behind bars after deputies executed a warrant for his arrest.

According to a release, deputies arrested Brandon Morse Thursday at a fast food restaurant in Madisonville.

Deputies say they saw Morse at the restaurant and executed the warrant around 8:20 p.m.

They say the warrant was issued for Morse’s arrest following accusations that he forcibly had sex with juvenile girl(s).

Morse was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

