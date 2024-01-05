Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Friday Sunrise Headlines

1/5 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Happening Friday, an autopsy is scheduled for the man killed on New Year’s Day in Evansville.

Meanwhile police are still looking for the man they believe is responsible.

We’re learning more about that former UE employee who police say broke into a dorm and stole women’s underwear.

Police are now saying that he took student’s mail containing gift cards and checks.

New details coming in from Japan, the communication records between air traffic controllers and the aircraft involved in the tragic crash have been released.

Evansville Regional Economic Partnership is hosting its annual Legislative Preview.

It comes ahead of the Indiana General Assembly session.

Haley Kerby will be live throughout sunrise with everything you need to know.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2024 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Kellems
4th arrest made in Perry Co. attempted murder
ZACHARIAH LEE BROCK
Former UE employee arrested for stealing student’s panties, police say
Fire at distillery in Posey Co.
Crews called to fire at distillery in Posey Co.
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
ZACHARIAH LEE BROCK
Update: UE sends email to students regarding now former employee’s arrest

Latest News

1/5 Friday Sunrise Headlines
1/5 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Owensboro Parks and Rec hosts ice skating event to benefit St. Jude
Owensboro Parks and Rec hosts ice skating event to benefit St. Jude
Austin Ousley
Evansville murder suspect asking for his trial be vacated
Right field fence on a baseball field.
Baseball will be played this spring at Vann-Pollack Park: Here’s why