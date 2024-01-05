Birthday Club
Evansville murder suspect asking for his trial be vacated

Austin Ousley
Austin Ousley(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville murder suspect is trying to get his name cleared after filing a request for the court to vacate his trial.

That’s according to online court records, which show Austin Ousley appeared in court Thursday for a hearing.

Ousley is expected to appear in court again on Friday to request the trial be vacated.

He was arrested in February last year after police say he shot and killed Shawn Wildt, who was confronting Ousley for trespassing.

Shawn’s brother Chad was also shot during the incident and was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office says Ousley was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He now has permanent brain damage.

His trial date is currently still set for January 8, 2024.

