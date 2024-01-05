Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry announces additional team members

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Stephanie Terry announced more appointments to the team of city leaders who will join her administration in the new year.

[Previous Story: Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry announces more city leader appointments]

“As we wrap up our first week in office, I’m extremely excited to add four talented, creative leaders to our team,” Mayor Terry said. “These are important roles, and our transition team has been working diligently to identify the right individuals to fill them. I’m happy today to say that they have succeeded in doing that, and I’m looking forward to working with all of them to help build a better, stronger Evansville.”

The appointments are:

Kolbi Jackson, Executive Director, Department of Metropolitan Development: Kolbi Jackson is a Community Development professional who formerly worked as a Community Development Specialist and Coordinator for the City of Evansville, Indiana’s Department of Metropolitan Development for almost 10 years. During her tenure, she was responsible for the oversight and administration of HUD entitlement grants. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Urban Planning and Development with a minor in Japanese from Ball State University, a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Capella University, and is completing her PhD in Public Administration this Spring.

Vic Kelson, Executive Director, Evansville Water & Sewer Utility: Vic Kelson has worked as a consultant, educator and utilities professional in the water-supply field since the 1990s. He holds a B.S. in Chemical and Petroleum-Refining Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a Ph.D in Environmental Science from Indiana University, Bloomington. Vic has published a variety of innovative computer codes and technical reports related to water-supply development across the U.S. Vic served the City of Bloomington as Utilities Director from 2016-2023. Mr. Kelson’s appointment is subject to the approval of the EWSU Board at its January 9 meeting.

Johnny McAlister Jr., Building Commissioner: Johnny McAlister Jr. has served as a residential inspector for the past 11 years for the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Building Commission. He brings a wealth of direct knowledge to the role. Prior to working with the building commission, he managed an emergency home repair program providing support and oversight to both clients and contractors. With more than 13 years of experience working in customer service across public and private sectors, his skill and understanding will aid in promoting civic engagement. McAlister has an Associates of Science in Business Administration from Ivy Tech Community College. He enjoys volunteering in various capacities.

Carrie James, Director, Central Dispatch: Carrie James joined Evansville Vanderburgh Central Dispatch in 1993. She was a dispatcher for 10 years, Supervisor for 15, Administrative Supervisor for 3 years and Deputy Director for 4 years. She spent the last year as Director of Central Dispatch. She is excited to move Dispatch forward with a new CAD software program, educating people about calling 9-1-1, and working with Mayor Terry to move Evansville towards a better future.

