EREP hosting annual Legislative Preview ahead of Ind. General Assembly

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Friday, the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership is hosting it’s annual Legislative Preview.

Local and state leaders are expected to be in attendance to share their concerns and plans.

This all comes as the Indiana General Assembly reconvenes on Monday.

During the event EREP will announce the 2024 Public Policy priorities.

This will also be a time for EREP members to listen to the legislators invited. They will be sharing their top concerns they plan to address during the 2024 General Assembly session.

Indiana state senator Vaneta Becker is also expected to be there, and a handful of state representatives.

As well as Lloyd Winnecke, who just started his new position as CEO of EREP.

Winnecke shared what he hopes legislators will speak on at the event.

“We want to grow our population and we know we have to draw talent to do that,” Winnecke said. “We know affordable healthcare is rally key to every family so we want to encourage them to look at affordable healthcare legislation that will be more conducive to more affordable health care.”

Our 14 News Haley Kerby will be at the event when it kicks off at 7:30 a.m.

She will share more on that later.

