EFD Division Chief retires after 44 years of service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local firefighter is putting down the fire hose after 44 years of service.

And had a surprise farewell party before is last day at work.

“I had not a clue it was gonna even happen,” Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Ron Campbell said. “I guess they all gathered here for my retirement.”

Campbell was a captain on Engine 10 for 36 years.

He’s leaving as a division chief after being promoted in 2017.

“Experience is really a big thing, there’s no price on that. I mean, it’s invaluable so we’re gonna miss that,” said EFD Division Chief Mike Larson.

It’s not just his resume they’re having to let go of.

“He started his career in April of 1980,” said Larson.

With that many years under your belt, you making lasting relationships.

When asked what Campbell would miss most he said, “All the guys. It’s a good family.”

A family that has gone through a lot. Especially within the last few years.

“We had a few major warehouse fires, we had the cleaners downtown,” said Campbell.

They’ll have to fight future fires without him, but won’t forget what he has done for our community.

With or without his uniform on.

“You know, he’s just a good guy. I mean he’s a human being like everyone else, it’s just he’s been putting on a fire coat and helmet for almost 44 years. He’ll be missed,” said Larson.

Campbell says his uncle was a fire chief when Campbell was little.

Because of that, being a firefighter has always been in the back of his mind.

Campbell says he has no regrets when it comes to following that thought.

“I chose the right profession. Here I am 44 years later, walking out the door,” said Campbell.

