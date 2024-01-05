Child abuse investigation leads to arrest of Owensboro man, police say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing criminal abuse charges after police say they received a report he hurt a woman’s children.

According to a release, police met with a complainant who told them her children were physically abused by 35-year-old Michael Bermudez.

Police say after gathering evidence of the alleged abuse they responded to the 1600 block of South Parkdale Drive, where Bermudez was arrested.

Bermudez was then booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.

He is facing a criminal abuse charge and a strangulation charge.

Police are asking that anyone with additional information pertaining to the investigation should call OPD at 270-687-8888. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers as 270-687-8484.

